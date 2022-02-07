newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Beginner and experienced players are getting the chance to play against each other, learn new skills and get a strong sense of community now that Maitland has a chess club once again. Founder of the club, Osvaldo Budet, moved to Maitland from New York and Puerto Rico in 2020 and was looking for a community in his new city, so he started to play chess. Mr Budet played in the Newcastle club and realised there were quite a few members travelling from Maitland, and saw the demand for a club of our own. "It's fun, it's not serious and that's the difference between the Newcastle club and our club," he said. In the news: "We talk about everything from religion, to politics, to chess, and are less formal, "I enjoy the Newcastle club but we are definitely more casual and social." The Maitland Chess Club meet in the Repertory Theatre on Thursdays from 7pm-10pm. The club is open to all skill levels, ages 13 plus. Mr Budet said he was told there was a chess club in Maitland around 10-15 years ago, and he has been trying to contact those old members to invite them to join the new club. "If you like chess and want to get better our club is amazing, because we have all levels of players from beginners to really good players, and we really take time to teach each other tactics and strategies of the game," he said. "We play with everybody, even the newest players play with the best player, so we always push each other to the next level." Mr Budet said, coming from another country, the thing he enjoys most about the club is its diversity. "We have a lot of different people from a lot of different backgrounds and for me that's been awesome," he said. "I've been able to speak with people who are Australian from different backgrounds, and that for me is priceless." Starting up in 2020, the club got through the COVID lockdown periods by playing chess online. "Every Thursday night we played a mini competition online, but it's interesting because when we go to the actual chess club we never compete with each other, we had fun," Mr Budet said. To get in touch with the Maitland Chess Club, visit their Facebook page or contact Osvaldo on 0459 990 182. Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.

