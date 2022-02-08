news, local-news,

The reigning Miss Maitland, Hayley Johns, has had her upstanding community involvement recognised with nominations into the Awards Australia 7NEWS Young Achiever Awards. Ms Johns was nominated in the leadership and community service categories for her voluntary roles in various organisations and groups, and said she thought it was unbelievable when she found out she was nominated. "I feel truly honoured to be nominated and recognised," she said. In the news: Ms Johns was nominated by her partner, Mitchell Middleton, and said he is very supportive of her ambitions and goals. "He is supportive of my involvement in a range of organisations and groups, especially in the event that our plans change at the last minute when there is a volunteering duty or event to attend," she said. "I greatly appreciate the time and consideration he took to nominate me." Ms Johns volunteers for the National Rural Health Student Network as the allied health officer, St John Ambulance NSW Maitland as a first responder, Maitland City Council as a youth ambassador, Maitland Business Chamber as an ex-officio member, is the Zone 5 Sydney Royal AgShows finalist and is a Justice of the Peace. Ms Johns said she volunteers because it can make such a positive difference to individuals and the community. "My volunteer and leadership roles have provided me with a strong sense of belonging and purpose, while offering many unforgettable opportunities and experiences," she said. I thoroughly enjoy volunteering and giving back in the community, and I am so excited and appreciative for the acknowledgement of my contributions, "Through my involvement, especially with St John Ambulance and the National Rural Health Student Network, I volunteer alongside local heroes who are inspirational to me and I hope that through these nominations that their efforts are recognised too." Ms Johns said she encourages anyone to volunteer, as every person can make a positive difference. "There has never been a better time to consider volunteering in our local community as many events are recommencing this year from the COVID-19 pandemic," she said. "Please take the time to reach out to a local community organisation, committee or group, and ask about volunteering to support our community." Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/144356892/ce85bee4-e9c7-4326-940f-99f69d652a4e.jpg/r1007_311_4777_2441_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg