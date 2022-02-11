recommended, features, medical, centre, Gillieston Heights, gps, health, maitland, covid-19

A new medical centre has opened in the rapidly-growing centre of Gillieston Heights. As the area's population grows, with new families calling the region home, the need for new health care services in the area has also grown greater. In answer to that need, Gillieston Heights Medical Centre opened in September 2021 as part of a new complex, located on Redwood Drive, Gillieston Heights. The brand new, state-of-the-art medical practice is now taking new patients. At first the centre was used as a COVID-19 clinic to provide vaccinations to the community, and is now staffed by three doctors and a practice nurse ready to assist the community in preventative health care, family medicine, chronic disease care, women's health, paediatrics and more. It continues to provide COVID vaccination clinics. General practitioners Dr Saif Alkadhi, Dr Manar Al-Azzawi and Dr Phillipa Lennox will be available by appointment. Dr Al-Azzawi has a special interest in children and women's care, while Dr Alkadhi is keen to offer care for chronic conditions, and emergency medicine. The team is pleased to provide services to the local community which may be difficult to come by due to local GP shortages. There will be new services arriving soon, including onsite pathology, podiatrist services and childhood vaccination clinics. The medical centre enjoys a very convenient location, with car parking onsite as well as access to the neighbouring chemist, supermarket and daycare. The medical centre staff have been pleased with the response from the local community since opening. "We've had quite a strong interest in the practice, with people making bookings," Gillieston Height Medical Centre practice manager Char MacDonald said. "It's been growing since September. People from the local area are keen to book in so they don't have to travel." Books are open, and people are invited to make an appointment online through Hotdocs. Gillieston Heights Medical Centre is open from Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 5.30pm at 2 Redwood Drive, Gillieston Heights. Enquiries to (02) 4033 0490.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sjYjKUUzspCd6ASAxbhM4U/28241fb7-f45c-44a8-bc19-dddea3ace89e.png/r0_93_1467_922_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg