news, local-news,

An elderly man booked for driving 30km/h faster than the speed limit in the Hunter was among the notable incidents that caught the attention of police during a 12-day operation that ran from mid-January to the beginning of the new school year, this week. Across the NSW Police northern region - which stretches from the Hawkesbury River to the Queensland border - officers handed out 2332 speeding tickets, issued 180 drink-driving charges and caught 58 drivers using a mobile phone behind the wheel. There were 56 people injured in 162 serious crashes. Three people across the state's north died, including a 31-year-old woman in a smash near Taree last Saturday and two motorcycle riders - one at Tamworth and one near Lismore - who lost their lives in recent days. In other news In one notable incident in the Hunter, police clocked a 78-year-old Raymond Terrace man driving 100km/h in a 60km/h zone at Raymond Terrace. Double demerits were not in force during the crackdown on the state's roads, but more police than usual were deployed to target dangerous behaviour. NSW Police Traffic and Highway Patrol commander Acting Assistant Commissioner Paul Glinn said police would continue to have a noticeable presence across the state as people returned to school and work. "You will continue to see highway patrol officers, and local police, patrolling roads in your community, especially around school zones," Acting Assistant Commissioner Glinn said. "Our focus is on keeping children, parents and the wider community safe as the holidays end and school returns. Police won't tolerate anyone breaking the law through dangerous driving, this includes exceeding the speed limit, driving under the influence, or driving while distracted." Meanwhile, Newcastle police took to social media on Thursday to express disappointment at some of the behaviour on the roads from parents and guardians dropping their kids to school so far this week, including parking in bus zones and across children's crossings as well as encouraging young children to cross busy roads without help. Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tmUaC97GWTfBTvbgiBtbEs/7c5d48ce-6052-4114-b83c-acb9580cae8f.jpg/r0_199_3587_2226_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg