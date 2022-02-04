FLASHBACK FRIDAY: Fashion in the 1970s | PHOTOS

news, local-news, flashback friday, fashion 1970s, old photos maitland, fairfax archives

Take a look back at the fashions of the 1970s from The Mercury's archives. In other news Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7daP3m9vD5jxj8khH4ayZs/1e0d7e69-a196-494d-917e-28b1c19b4dfa.JPG/r9_228_3938_2448_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg