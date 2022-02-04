news, local-news,

Three men have been arrested over a spate of armed robberies in the Hunter including one at a Morpeth service station. Last month, detectives attached to the State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad commenced investigations into a series of armed robberies in the state's Hunter Region under Strike Force Conge. Detectives were assisted throughout the investigations by officers attached to Newcastle City, Lake Macquarie and Port Stephens-Hunter Police Districts. A total of 14 incidents are being investigated by strike force detectives, including: Following extensive investigations, strike force detectives executed five search warrants at properties in Maryland, Horseshoe Bend, Metford, Tenambit and Tamworth, from 6am on Friday (February 4). A 21-year-old man was arrested at Tamworth and taken to Tamworth Police Station. An 18-year-old Horseshoe Bend man was arrested at a home at Largs and taken to Newcastle Police Station. Meanwhile, a third man - aged 19 - was arrested at Maryland and taken to Waratah Police Station. All three are expected to be charged as investigations under Strike Force Conge continue. Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32YmRiivtENukX3prXGk2iY/30dc834e-c2b7-4560-ac73-05c65ade596f.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg