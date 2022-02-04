Three men arrested over Hunter robberies including Morpeth stabbing
Three men have been arrested over a spate of armed robberies in the Hunter including one at a Morpeth service station.
Last month, detectives attached to the State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad commenced investigations into a series of armed robberies in the state's Hunter Region under Strike Force Conge.
Detectives were assisted throughout the investigations by officers attached to Newcastle City, Lake Macquarie and Port Stephens-Hunter Police Districts.
A total of 14 incidents are being investigated by strike force detectives, including:
- About 4.10am on Monday 17 January 2022, a 79-year-old man was walking along Charlestown Road, Charlestown, when he was allegedly assaulted and robbed by three men, who had pulled over in a stolen dark grey Mercedes CLA250. The man was also threatened with a crowbar. He sustained minor injuries and did not require medical treatment.
- Just before 4.30am on Monday 17 January 2022, four men exited a dark grey Mercedes at a service station on the Pacific Highway at Bennetts Green, and allegedly threatened an employee. One of the men jumped the counter and allegedly stole several items from the store, before fleeing.
- About 4am on Tuesday 18 January 2022, a 42-year-old man was approached by three men who had exited a dark grey Mercedes outside a hotel on Orchardtown Road, New Lambton. The man, an employee of the hotel, was allegedly robbed of his wallet, mobile phone and watch after being threatened with a knife.
- About 5.10am on Thursday 20 January 2022, three males - one armed with a knife - entered a service station at Swan Street, Morpeth, and allegedly stole cash from the register. The attendant - a 47-year-old man - confronted the group, before he was punched in the face and stabbed in the abdomen. The group then fled the scene in a stolen white Subaru Liberty. The employee was treated at the scene by paramedics, before being taken to John Hunter Hospital. He has since been released.
Following extensive investigations, strike force detectives executed five search warrants at properties in Maryland, Horseshoe Bend, Metford, Tenambit and Tamworth, from 6am on Friday (February 4).
A 21-year-old man was arrested at Tamworth and taken to Tamworth Police Station.
An 18-year-old Horseshoe Bend man was arrested at a home at Largs and taken to Newcastle Police Station.
Meanwhile, a third man - aged 19 - was arrested at Maryland and taken to Waratah Police Station.
All three are expected to be charged as investigations under Strike Force Conge continue.
Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here