news, local-news,

The Beach Stone-Curlew is a large wader, critically endangered in NSW, which is about 56cm in length and has a wingspan of 1.1 metres. In 2021, the NSW population was estimated at only 18 adult birds, or 9 breeding pairs. It has an imposing and unmistakable appearance with a massive bill, bold black and white patterning on the head and wings, strong looking legs and "thick knees". It is also known as the Beach Thick-knee. In Australia, these shy, secretive birds are found along the northern coastline from Onslow in WA to the Manning River in NSW. In recent years a breeding pair has been regularly seen at Soldiers Point and Dowardee Island in Port Stephens, extending the bird's range south. In November 2021, a lone bird was found at Stockton Sandspit and was present for about a week, enticing many visitors with camera in hand. Beach stone-curlews are found exclusively along the coast, on beaches, islands, reefs and in estuaries, often near mangroves. They forage in the intertidal zone, for crabs and other marine invertebrates, stalking their prey, much like a heron, before dashing suddenly to snatch it. The birds are most active at dawn or dusk and at night, but are occasionally seen during the day, feeding along beaches. Sightings of Beach Stone-curlews are a rare sight and if more than 2 birds are present, it is most likely a family group. Breeding season in NSW is early October to late March. Only one egg is laid, in a nest scraped in the sand among low shrubs and grassy vegetation, at the back of beaches, among mangroves or on sandbanks or islands. Breeding birds can give a harsh wailing call, heard mainly at night. The chick is dependant on its parents for 7-12 months. The declining number of these birds is related to the usual threats for waders and beach dwelling birds in Australia. Predation by foxes and avian predators like ravens, disturbance by humans and dogs and inundation of nests by rising tides and floods are all responsible unsuccessful breeding attempts and loss of birds. Some local councils have introduced trapping programs for foxes and on leash areas for dogs, in an attempt to save the Stone-curlews. As each breeding pair lay only one egg a year, the loss of that egg is devastating for the birds. Hunter Bird Observer's Club website can be found at http://www.hboc.org.au/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KRM77tP3akqwSNbwmEzAg5/f6b8090e-6403-4106-87cb-5543e9a4e0e6.jpg/r5_251_1433_1058_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg