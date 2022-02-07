coronavirus,

A leading doctor and researcher says the COVID-19 pandemic has had an "awful" impact on the lifestyles of older people, who remain in a quandary about how much risk to take. Four more Hunter people, three in their 80s and one in their 60s, joined the region's death toll on Sunday. Three were from Newcastle and one was from Singleton. NSW Health figures show 2407 triple-vaccinated people aged over 70 had COVID-19 in the seven weeks to January 15 and 0.8 per cent of them died or ended up in intensive care. The rate of serious outcomes was much higher, 10.4 per cent, for the 578 people in that age group who caught the virus but had not had two doses. University of Newcastle laureate professor Nick Talley, the editor of the Medical Journal of Australia, said omicron case numbers were falling but it was unclear how much virus would be in the community when the current wave was over. The virus had curtailed how older people lived for two years and he expected them to increasingly throw caution to the wind "whatever the advice is". "It's been awful. I don't know what else to say," the John Hunter Hospital staff specialist said. "It's a really difficult situation to be in, and it's a judgment call. "I still think we should be trying to keep cases down to some extent with wearing masks and social distancing, some sensible things while we try to get more data to know what to do. "I think just to let the vulnerable elderly die off at one in 100 or more isn't exactly the sign of a decent society." NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said on Friday that case numbers would "taper off" but "the question is how low it gets and what our, sort of, baseline level of transmission in the community will be". National Seniors Australia Newcastle branch secretary Sue Johns said some older people remained locked away at home while others were taking more risks. "We have to start living. We have to start enjoying our lives," the 75-year-old said. "We don't have unlimited time. We have to start not being fearful of each other. It's not good for our physical health, our mental health, our social wellbeing. Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here

