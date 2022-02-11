newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Fundraising for their local community is what the West Maitland Centennial Lions Club does best, and they're calling for like-minded people to join the cause. The club uses the funds they raise to support local drought and bushfire affected families, the Maitland Hospital Children's Ward, NSW Cancer Council, Leukaemia Foundation, Palliative Care, local primary schools, Wallaroo Football Club, RUOK, Scouts and many more organisations. Their next community event will be participating in Clean up Australia on Sunday, March 6. The group will get together in an effort to clean up, fix up and conserve our environment, and will meet at the corner of South Seas Drive and New England Highway, Ashtonfield at 10am. In the news: Foundational member of the club, Graham Dark OAM, said those looking to join need to be community-minded people. "To be a member of the Lions Club, you need to be a community minded person who wishes to assist our local, national and international communities in their time of need," he said. "Lions is a very broad based organisation that can assist a wide variety of needs in the community." The Lions Club committee are always looking for more members to join, or members of the public to help out by fundraising, donating baked goods or items, and donating money for projects. Primarily, funds are raised by cashing in cans and bottles, selling lollies, assisting with canteens, barbecues, donations, organising fundraisers like high teas, trivia, morning teas, Christmas wrapping and networking with other businesses and groups. Mr Dark said prospective members can donate whatever time they have. "Members give what time they can to help with club projects and fundrasing," he said. Community members over the age of 18 are welcome to join, and high school students can join or start up a junior Leo Club. Members have regular monthly formal committee meetings and informal dinner meetings on Tuesday nights, where members can socialise and often enjoy guest speakers. For more information on donating to or joining the West Maitland Centennial Lions Club, call 0421 807 003 or email westmaitland.nsw@lions.org.au. West Maitland Centennial Lions Club's upcoming events are:

