Dungog Warriors set to resume hostilities in much loved local derbies

While the premiership is the major prize, beating Clarence Town and Stroud in the local derbies is one of the key motivators that keeps Dungog playing coach Matt Hinton fronting up for another season. "It's not hate, but it's something pretty close between Dungog and Clarence Town and Dungog and Stroud and I love it," Hinton admitted as he begins to lift the intensity of his Warriors' pre-season training ahead of the 2022 season. The return of some old mates to the team and "probably the best group of young players to come through Dungog at once" has Hinton excited and confident about the season ahead "We've had some good numbers at training. A couple of old heads are going to come back for their last hurrah. It's an exciting time," he said. "Jake Clifton, had a year off. He is 36 now. He is coming back for another year. Mitch Wratten, is only 32, but he hasn't played since 2019." Wratten's last game was the 2019 grand final win against Stroud. To make the grand final Hinton, Clifton and Wratten were Dungog's best in the 18-16 win against Clarence Town. While the Warriors will sorely miss hooker Harry Boorer who is playing with South Newcastle this season, Hinton believes he has the talent across the field to cover any losses and to be more than competitive. "Callum Hooke, Liam Kennedy and young Hamish Orchard are having their first years since under-16s and 18s," Hinton said. "It's pretty exciting we've got a good bunch of kids and older guys. "Liam Kennedy has played a bit out of hooker so hopefully we can transition him off the bench and give him a bit of time there. "The kids have been pretty lucky to have some good coaches comign through the ranks. Jake Clifton is a very good coach and not wanting to blow my own trumpet but I coached a lot of the boys at junior level as well. "I've never seen so many talented kids come through at Dungog at one time." The most exciting prospect for the Warriors is the continued development of a super talented group of in their early 20s - Wyll Darr, Will Duck and Blake Cork - who have come up the ranks together including time with the Newcastle Knights youth teams. And much to Hinton's delight, all three are firmly indoctrinated in the Dungog, Clarence Town and Stroud rivalry which will continue this season. "It's the old school style of footy. I love it and it's a tougher brand of football because of the rivalry," he said. "When we play Clarence Town and Stroud most of the blokes I grew up with. I went to high school with them. We're great mates until we cross the strip and then we want to murder each other. It's great." Hinton is second cousins with Clarence Town league legend Peter Maytom and footy divides the family on Saturday during winter. "I actually played at Clarence Town for a few years when Pete coached. I was captain of the team which won the comp in 2015. "It's hard to believe with the rivalry that I actually went down and played there for a few years. It just adds a bit to the spice when I go down there." The season kicks off on Saturday, April 2. Let us know about your club, it's upcoming local derbies, milestone games, coaching appointments, events and of course game photos. We need permission from photographer to use photos. All ages, all codes, we love to tell and share your teams' stories in our pages and new weekly columns Sport Fanatics and Hunter League. Contact sports reporter Michael Hartshorn at michael.hartshorn@austcommunitymedia.com.au

