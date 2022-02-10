newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Businesses offering special and sweet treats are gearing up for a busy weekend across Maitland, with Valentine's Day just around the corner. Owner and maker at Telarah's Donarch Fine Chocolate, Donna Archer, said Valentine's Day is definitely a busy time for them. "It's always good for people to get out and buy that little bit of a treat, it's something they might not always buy for themselves so this time of year it's something a bit special," she said. Donarch Fine Chocolate make all their own products in Maitland, and their chocolates are exclusive to their Telarah store and online store. In other news: Ms Archer is looking forward to a busy Valentine's Day, following a quiet Christmas due to COVID. "COVID impacted us quite heavily around Christmas time because there were a lot of COVID cases that week and people were trying to avoid being out in public," she said. Buds Floristry in Maitland are also looking forward to February 14. Florist and owner, Beth McNaughton, said the occasion is one of the busiest weeks on the calendar for a florist. "They call it doom week sometimes," she said. Ms McNaughton is expecting 2022 to be the biggest Valentine's Day in the last couple of years, and has already had some late nights with orders flowing in. "It's so nice to see people celebrate it even though there have been such dark times these last couple of years," she said. "It's a day where people come to us, wanting to show love for someone, and we can help them do that, "It's just such a big day of love." "It's good for florists because they've lost so much work through the pandemic." Ms McNaughton said the shut-down of the weddings and events industry over the pandemic meant florists lost a huge portion of their usual revenue. "I remember the first week after the pandemic started in 2020, there were hundreds of millions of dollars of flowers going to waste around the world because all events were called off," she said. Meanwhile, Jenny Bloomfield from Bailey's Showcase Jewellers at The Levee said once upon a time they didn't get many Valentine's Day shoppers due to their older demographic, but that is starting to change. "We've had a few people come in, more than we used to. Once upon a time I would have said that our demographic was older and we didn't get a lot in, but now we certainly do," she said. Ms Bloomfield said this could be since the business - which is in its 51st year - now stocks Pandora, which is popular with a younger demographic. "A lot of young people are more enthused to shop for Valentine's Day," she said. "People like to come in and pick something nice and special as a bit of a surprise for somebody." Ms Bloomfield said she expected more shoppers to come in towards the tail end of the week, as many people tend to leave the gift shopping to the last minute.

