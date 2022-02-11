news, local-news, slow food, where to buy local farm produce, east maitland, readers cafe and larder, earth market, maitland

Busy lifestyles can make accessing farm produce a challenge so one local cafe is helping to fill that void. Readers Cafe and Larder in East Maitland is brimming with food direct from farms in the Maitland area - and there's a wide range of produce to choose from. Amongst the lunch menu, snacks and coffee, customers can do their weekly vegetable shop - and there is often eggs and even jams, preserves and honey to choose from as well. Cafe owner Amorelle Dempster, who is also the Slow Food Earth Market Maitland chairwoman, said a lot of people came in solely for the farm produce - and she's very grateful for that. The cafe helps farmers to sell their produce in between the twice monthly earth market in The Levee. "I do it to give people who can't come to the market a chance to support our local farmers and also to reduce waste," she said. "All of the money goes straight back to our farmers so they are getting the most out of what they are investing into the land so their living on the land is sustainable. "Farmers need the opportunity to have a sustainable business and to maximise the use of the resources they pay for." Ms Dempster said the range of produce often surprised shoppers. "When they get here and they see it all they are amazed by the variety. We've got the best cherry tomatoes, they are so tasty and gorgeous because they are ripening on the vine," she said. "We have zucchini, all the varieties of eggplant - we've got the striped ones, the skinny ones and the green ones this year. "All the pumpkins are ready, we've got golden nuggets and table queen and spaghetti squashes as well. We've got watermelons, and seedless ones as well. "This is the best time for corn as well, you can't get it any fresher, it's picked in the morning and brought here so you can eat it in the afternoon." The cafe is open Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 3pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/A3aygSSaTF7hiCbjiqBAXx/4bf3678c-fda4-488a-94ba-a88884e5ae30.jpg/r0_91_480_362_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg