newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A teenage boy will appear in court today (February 8) after being charged following an alleged break and enter and pursuit in a stolen vehicle in the Maitland and Lake Macquarie regions. At about 2.50pm on Monday, February 7, a 78-year-old woman was inside a home on Kookaburra Parade at Woodberry, when a teenage boy entered the home through an unlocked rear door. Police will allege in court the teenager threatened the woman with a rock and took her car keys. The woman attempted to grab the keys from the young person before a brief struggle where she was pushed to the ground. In other news: The teenager fled the scene a short time later in a silver Nissan Tiida. Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District were notified and commenced inquiries in the area. A short time later, Traffic and Highway Patrol police were patrolling the nearby area when they observed the Nissan driving on Anderson Drive, Beresfield, before the vehicle mounted a pedestrian footpath towards Beresford Avenue. Police activated warning sirens however the vehicle failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit continued through several suburbs, with road spikes successfully deployed southbound on the M1 near the Wallsend exit. The Nissan continued onto Link Road where the pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns. Police continued to patrol the nearby area before the vehicle was sighted at Harper Avenue, Edgeworth, where three people fled into nearby bushland. Two teenage girls - both aged 14 - were located hiding under a house on Neilson Street. A perimeter was established and - with assistance from the Police Dog Unit - a 14-year-old boy was located a short time later in bushland near Harper Avenue. All three teenagers were arrested and taken to Toronto Police Station. The teenage boy was charged with armed aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence, police pursuit - not stop - drive recklessly and take & drive conveyance without consent of owner. He was refused bail to appear at a children's court today (Tuesday, February 8, 2022). The two teenage girls were dealt with under the Young Offenders Act. Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/28969812-2a21-4aa8-ad4f-d1d59cdb3ad8.jpg/r0_65_972_614_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg