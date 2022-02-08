Maitland boxer Willem Clarke set for last amateur fight before turning pro

sport, boxing,

Maitland fighter Willem Clarke is contesting the Australian Boxing Council Interstate Welterweight Title on the Gold Coast this Saturday in what is likely to be his last amateur fight. Clarke, 22, is fighting Queenslander Calvin Jensen on the huge Urban Warfare Boxing card which also includes Cessnock teenager Zack Fitzpatrick in his first senior fight. Trained jointly by Ben Crampton from Crampton Boxing Academy and Barry McDonald from Maitland City Boxing. Clarke is part of a seven fighter team from Crampton Boxing Academy going up to the Gold Coast. In other boxing news Clarke said he was planning to leave the amateur ranks a winner and was in top condition to take on Jensen over four, three minute rounds. "I've been training seven days a week, eating good, training hard it's been great," he said. "It has always been a dream to go professional. I needed the right training and the right team behind me and I've found that here at Cramptons. "It's the best option for me at the moment and we're just working towards turning professional." Crampton said McDonald had asked him to help with Clarke's transition to the professional ranks. "Will is going really well, He has been with me for over 12 months and I'm pretty sure this will be his last amateur fight. He'll be ready to go professional this year." In other news: Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33FVAk7YxZ786YcQSXi4WkS/9d5dfa26-02b9-4894-b87c-a0d6a89040b8.JPG/r9_378_4023_2646_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg