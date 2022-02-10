What's on around Maitland city this week

news, local-news,

Boho Picnic Morpeth Common Looking for a last-minute Valentine's Day idea for that special someone? Or a cute weekend outing for you and your besties? Book your table for this Sunday's Boho Picnic at Morpeth Common, on from 2pm. With grazing platters, locally made wine and beer, beautiful boho decor and music from Lili Crane, you won't want to miss this: www.mymaitland.com.au/summer/boho-picnic Art After Hours MRAG Looking to get your art fix? Well, did you know that Maitland Regional Art Gallery is open late on Fridays while the Archibald Prize is in town? Catch Australia's most-loved portraiture prize until 8pm every Friday until Sunday, March 6. For more information about the exhibition and to book, visit mrag.org.au. Street Eats Rutherford Head to Norm Chapman Oval between midday and 3pm this Sunday for the latest pop up Street Eats event. Grab your friends, pack a picnic rug, enjoy the live music and tuck into some tasty food from the range of food trucks: mait.city/Street-Eats Dine and Discover Maitland Explore Maitland and support local tourism and hospitality businesses by redeeming your Dine and Discover NSW vouchers this weekend. To view a list of participating local businesses, follow this link: www.mymaitland.com.au/dine-and-discover Morpeth Bridge Morpeth The heritage-listed Morpeth Bridge is an iconic local landmark and you can appreciate it in all its glory with an evening visit this weekend. Arrive at sunset or after dark to see the architectural lighting of the bridge, which highlights its impressive timber truss construction. www.mymaitland.com.au/place/morpeth-bridge CONTACT US Share your news Got a news tip or event coming up? We love hearing from the local Maitland community and we want to hear from you. Contact the Mercury via email at lowerhunter@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32YmRiivtENukX3prXGk2iY/8c4f404a-72ff-453b-834e-c6b2c1790752.jpg/r1_105_2047_1261_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg