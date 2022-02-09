Federal bucks deliver Bolwarra road and recreation upgrades

news, local-news,

Federal funding is delivering the completion of upgraded road and recreation facilities at Bolwarra. Federal funding of $672,400 has delivered major road reconstruction on Lang Drive at Bolwarra Heights, resulting in a safer and smoother road for users, with better traffic flow. At Bolwarra Lookout, final stages of a $700,000 redevelopment are now underway, with a new play space to be completed mid-March and a new car park to be completed by the end of April 2022. In other news: With funding from the Federal Coalition Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure program, Bolwarra Lookout already boasts a new BBQ shelter and seating areas, an upgraded amenities building, a new foothpath and pedestrian refuge on Paterson Road and new access from Paterson Road. Federal Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie recently toured the upgraded projects, as well as the Federally-funded irrigation system at Bolwarra Sporting Complex, with newly elected Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold. "It's a great pleasure to be here to see these improvements for Bolwarra," Dr Gillespie said. "I haven't seen the ovals looking this good; it's an impressive sprinkler system which keeps up optimum water levels, while remaining efficient. "We proudly supported the Bolwarra Sporting Complex project with a $100,000 grant, to back up Council's $58,000 contribution. "I look forward to working with Mayor Penfold to continue delivering important upgrades for the community," Dr Gillespie said.

