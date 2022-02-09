newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Maitland is in for a couple of sizzlers with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting temperatures that reach 34 degrees. The BoM predicts a zero per cent chance of rain on Wednesday (February 9), with a day time maximum temperature of 31 and the UV index predicted to reach an extreme of 12. Temperatures soar again on Thursday, with a sunny daytime maximum of 34 degrees and lows of 14 overnight. Expect a sticky Friday with a high (80 per cent) chance of rain predicted, most likely in the afternoon and evening, and temperatures reaching 27 degrees. A preview of the weekend indicates a maximum of 26 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday, and from 0-3 millimetres of rain to be expected. In other news: Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/144356892/f9c74206-7638-4216-af1b-268d886e64a8.jpg/r3_235_4594_2829_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg