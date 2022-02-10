sport, local-sport, Weston Bears, Northern NSW NPL, NPL Men's

After 300 first grade games across 19 seasons, Weston captain Nathan Morris had earned the right to decide whether he would play on in 2022. Bears coach Leo Bertos was delighted when Morris committed to a 20th season in the NPL and that he wanted to continue to wear the captain's armband. After being poached from the Cessnock City Hornets by his father and Bears coach Trevor in 2003, Morris has played for all but one season with Weston. His year away with Lambton in 2017 earned him a 2015 grand final winner's medal. "We weren't too sure about whether he would play again at the end of last year," Bertos said. "He wanted to finish in a good way and I feel last season he played pretty well as an individual. I think he had a really good year and nearly played all the minutes of all the games. "It showed he could go around again if he wanted to." Sitting outside the top five on goal difference, Weston were coming home strong and favoured to grab a finals spot when the season was cut short by COVID. A top-five finish in 2022 is motivation enough, but Bertos said it would be even sweeter with Morris as skipper after several lean years at the club. "Obviously at his stage of life he has got a young family and other commitments. It was a case of when he committed he knew what he had to do in terms of keeping his body right and being mentally ready to go again," Bertos said. "Hopefully we can have a good year. We don't know if it will be is last one. Hopefully we can make it an enjoyable one for Nathan and return back to the finals. "It's good to have him back. He is our club captain, he is a great leader, a great role model for our younger players. "I don't think it happens enough players playing so many games with one club. I think a lot of other players should aspire to do it. He has been a great role model." The Bears go into 2022 with a relatively young squad again and Morris' leadership and on-field communication will be important. "His communication on field, for us it is vital, we still have a youngish group and they need guidance, they need experience and calm heads around them. They need encouragement at times, you need people on the field to manage that during the game," Bertos said. COVID has been creating scheduling problems for trial games. A trip to Wollongong had to be cancelled when their opponents were hit by COVID and the Bears played Northern League One side New Lambton at home. New Dutch striker Moustafa Mohammad was very impressive again and Bertos is tipping him to have a huge influence on their push for finals this year. Former Maitland Magpie Tom Duggan and Aaron Niyonkuru also stood out in the trial and at training. The Bears have a trial at home on Saturday against the Newcatle Jets Youth team and Bertos is looking forward to the challenge. Kick off in first grade is at 2.30pm.

