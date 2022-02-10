newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Brough House will open its doors with an exciting exhibit on Sunday, February 13, telling the stories of students and teachers of Maitland Girls High School in a World War II era Maitland. The Oral History Project has been put curated by the Friends of Grossmann and Brough Houses, who interviewed 15 women to reminisce on their time at the school. Project coordinator, Mandy Mason, said the project is about recording the memories and reminiscences of students and teachers who went to Maitland Girls High School when it was based around Grossmann house. "We wanted to record and highlight those memories, a lot of the ladies who attended there are getting older and some were passing away, so we thought it was really important to record that history," Ms Mason said. In other news: The project started in 2019, but because of COVID restrictions was very stop-start. The exhibit will include audio recordings, storyboard panels, music and memorabilia from the school. Ms Mason said the project is so significant because it's recorded in the women's own words. "It's their own stories of what it was like to go to a very highly regarded High School in Maitland in the 1930s-1960s," she said. Ms Mason said a lot of the interviewees are in their 80s and 90s, and some have sadly passed away since the project started, so they are grateful to have recorded their memories in time. "We looked at things like how they got to school, for example one girl was driven by horse and carriage to school because her father didn't believe in cars," Ms Mason said. The exhibit also explores the subjects they studied, the teachers, career options and expectations for girls in that time, what areas of work and study they could go on to, sports, uniforms and music. A lot of the interviewees will be attending the open day with their families. "It will be an interesting exhibition for people to see, because that information is all lost now," Ms Mason said. "The school was moved to the new site in the 60s and became co-ed, so that part of girls education has really changed now in Maitland." Ms Mason said the ladies have reminisced how they would knit socks for the Defence Force during World War II. "World War II had quite an impact on those who attended there," she said. The Friends of Grossmann and Brough Houses put together the exhibit with the help of a grant from Maitland City Council, to purchase the recording equipment, and a kind donation from the Maitland Girls School Old Girls Association, to set up the storyboard panels. The exhibit will be on again on Sunday, March 13. There is no entry fee to the exhibit, but a gold coin donation will be greatly appreciated.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/144356892/74ac9484-af47-4f58-892a-7e57502a011b.jpg/r3_265_5182_3191_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg