Walk Water Works closed to public after asbestos found

Walk Water Works is currently closed to public after asbestos was identified in some parts of the site. Council has been exploring future use options for Walka Water Works, and as part of this process, have undertaken condition assessments of the site funded by the State's Crown Reserves Improvement Fund. According to a release from council, qualified assessors have identified the presence of asbestos, most likely associated with the site's historical use as a power station. IN OTHER NEWS: While asbestos has only been identified in some parts of the site, the health risks of asbestos exposure are well documented, so the entire site is closed to the public until further notice as a precaution. Walka Water Works is owned by NSW Crown Lands and managed by Maitland City Council. Council will be working with Crown Lands as the site owners on an asbestos management plan. Council has notified the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA), Crown Lands, and SafeWork NSW and is working with them to quantify risks and determine appropriate management measures. The facilities team will contact people and groups with established or upcoming bookings to discuss their options. Council will be providing updates to the community with the outcomes of the additional testing through social media and the website at mait.city/WalkaClosure. If you need to discuss your circumstances, please get in touch with our Customer Experience Team on 02 4934 9700. Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.

