news, local-news,

A DEVELOPMENT application for more than 200 residential lots at Lochinvar has been deferred, following a lengthy debate by Maitland councillors. The proposal, for land at 48 Windmere Road, sought approval for the construction of 237 lots as well as eight roads. The block sizes were proposed to range from 450 to 811 square metres. But a number of councillors expressed concerns over the development application including traffic implications, size of the subdivision and block sizes. Independent councillor Bill Hackney, Liberal councillors Sally Halliday and Ben Mitchell along with Labor councillors Stephanie Fisher, Loretta Baker and Robert Aitchison all spoke against the proposal. "I think our very first job is to act in the public interest. I understand subdivision and growth is in our public interest as well... It brings job and much more to Maitland," Cr Baker said. "A few small changes to this development would've pleased a lot more people, and would've improved the safety and amenity of that subdivision. "The State Government does not order us to have 450 square metre blocks, that's our minimal lot size. We can have much bigger lots than that. We could do so much better." In the news: The development application was previously placed on hold pending the submission of a revised layout, engineering documentation and registration of the voluntary planning agreement which have since been addressed. It was reported to Maitland City Council for determination after there were 35 submissions received during the public notification period. The issues raised in the submissions generally relate to increased traffic and the condition of Windermere Road, impact on existing character, visual amenity, lot sizes and stormwater management. These worries were echoed by two residents who spoke during public access, highlighting the concerns of the neighbouring community. Independent councillor Peter Garnham acknowledged the concerns of residents and said he would support the motion because it was part of Lochinvar's future growth. "The infrastructure being put into place ... is addressed in this report. We have to remember Lochinvar is a growth area," he said. "I understand the residents out there are anxious but this is still part of the Lower Hunter strategy. The Department of Planning regulates the size of the blocks." Finally, Maitland mayor Philip Penfold put forward an amendment to defer the decision following the dissent from councillors over the application. Councillors voted unanimously to defer the matter which will be discussed at a later date. Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32YmRiivtENukX3prXGk2iY/76838bca-bef5-4763-9338-2371913b143e.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg