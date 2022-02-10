community, cessnock advertiser, australia's oldest paperboy, world's oldest paperboy

Bob Dann could possibly be Australia's oldest paperboy. Bob - who turns 90 this month - is one of six residents at RFBI Cessnock Masonic Village who volunteer to deliver the Cessnock Advertiser around the retirement village. When door-to-door delivery of the newspaper ceased in the village in mid-2021, the group of residents banded together to make sure their neighbours still receive their copy each week. In other news: Dennis Moore organised for the village's previous allocation of papers to be delivered to Cessnock West Newsagency, where he picks up the bundle every Wednesday morning. He enlisted the help of Bob and his wife Sue, John Sheridan, Jan Warburton and Judith Pickard, who walk around the village to deliver the papers to each of the self-care units, and a few to the Westhaven hostel. Dennis said he didn't even have to ask for help from his fellow residents. "They recruited themselves - as soon as they heard what I was doing, everyone offered to help," he said. "We all look out for each other here." The delivery crew say they enjoy the exercise, while helping to make sure the village residents still get to catch up on their local news. Our research found Bob isn't the oldest paperboy on record, but he may well be Australia's oldest currently-serving. Kevin Naughton was delivering ACM's Crookwell Gazette at the age of 90 in 2019, but the publication ceased printing the following year (and went digital-only). Scottish man Walter Sharp - who was still delivering papers at the age of 100 in 2014 - was credited as the world's oldest paperboy before his death in 2020. Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.

