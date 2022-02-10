sport, local-sport,

Knights prop Pasami Saulo won't play in the NRL All Stars with COVID ruling him out of Saturday's fixture in Sydney. Saulo was due to make a second appearance for the Maori after debuting in 2020, but he contracted COVID in the weeks prior to the side going into camp and was ultimately unable to take part. The Knights said in a statement that "COVID-19 required processes" prevented him from joining the Maori. Saulo was named in the squad last week but left off the 20-man team sheet announced by coach David Kidwell late Tuesday. The 23-year-old had only told Australian Community Media on Saturday of his excitement at taking part in the cultural experience. "I get to get another game in and enjoy the culture side of things as well, learn a bit more about where I'm from," he said. "The first time I went on camp it was a really great experience for me." Saulo, who has made 16 NRL appearances over the past four years, was the only Knights player selected for the All Stars match at CommBank Stadium and is "gutted" to miss out. He was hoping to use the game as a springboard to a big season at the Knights. "I really want to make a name for myself this year," he said. "I just want to play as much footy as I can, especially in the NRL." Kalyn Ponga and Dane Gagai were both eligible to play in the All Stars but withdrew before the squads were announced. Gagai, who is eligible to play for both the Indigenous and Maori teams, said he didn't want to play for either side whilst ever they were facing each other. The Knights said Ponga was focusing on the season ahead.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/max.mckinney/f4367c0f-9664-41d8-b3c3-f3f63395f78b.jpg/r0_239_4710_2900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg