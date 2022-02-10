Fire destroys Greta home

news, local-news,

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews have extinguished a fire that's destroyed a house at Greta. Four trucks from Branxton and Rutherford Fire Stations were called to the home in Hunter Street, just after 4.30am today. A passing motorist saw the house on fire and called Triple Zero (000). In other news: Firefighters, wearing breathing apparatus, entered the single-level home and determined no-one else was inside. Fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of the blaze. Superintendent Scott Dodson from Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) said this is a timely reminder that calling Triple Zero (000) for a fire emergency can be the difference between life and death, or a building or other property being saved or destroyed. The Triple Zero (000) service is the quickest way to get the right resources from emergency services to help you. It should be used to contact Police, Fire or Ambulance services in life-threatening or time-critical situations.

