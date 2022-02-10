sport, local-sport,

The Maitland Pickers will start the 2022 Newcastle Rugby League season on the road on a Sunday after agreeing to a venue swap with Central Newcastle. Last season's minor premiers had been originally scheduled to open the season at the Maitland Sportsground in round one on Saturday, March 26, but the Butcher Boys asked for a swap as their home ground St John Oval will not be available from rounds two to five. Pickers president Frank Lawler said Central faced the first month of the season without a home game and putting back the first game at the Maitland Sportsground was also advantageous. "The ground is being sown with ryegrass at the start of March and it gives us an extra week for it to take," Lawler said. "You are normally off the ground for three weeks, swapping the opening game with Central gives it an extra week and it should be looking fantastic for the first home game against Wests." The Pickers opening game now will be on Saturday, April 2. Central Coast teams Wyong Roos and The Entrance Tigers are once again part of a 10-team competition which will be over 18 rounds with each team playing each other twice. Lawler said all 10 teams appeared to have recruited strongly and there would be no easy games this season. It's a testing start to the season for the Pickers as Central were in third place at the premature close of last season for COVID. After a disappointing season last year, Wests will be keen to atone and have recruited strongly and will be a strong challenged in round two. In the Coalfields clashes, the Pickers host Cessnock in round six on April 30 and travel to Cessnock in round 15 on July 9. Maitland travels to The Graveyard for their first clash against Kurri Kurri in round seven on May 7 and host the Bulldogs in round 16 on July 16.

