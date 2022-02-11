Hunter Workers will rally for job security

news, business,

HUNTER Workers have announced their intention to rally in Cessnock next week, calling on government to "urgently address the insecure work crisis". "Despite record low levels of unemployment, wage growth remains at a standstill, more Australians are underemployed than ever, and more Australians hold multiple jobs more than ever," Hunter Workers Secretary Leigh Shears said. "Our government has turned a blind eye to the insecure work crisis despite the impact it is having in our communities and the lives of many." Hunter Workers - an organisation representing 70,000 workers across 27 unions - are holding a rally in Cessnock on Saturday, February 19, which will include speeches from federal Senator Tony Sheldon, Health Services Union Assistant State Secretary Lynne Russell, and Australian Manufacturing Workers Union (AMWU) State Secretary Cory Wright. The rally follows a final report by the Senate Select Committee on Job Security which is scheduled to be tabled after 2pm on Friday, February 11. As part of the committee's inquiry, a two-day hearing was held in Newcastle late last year - chaired by Labor Senator Sheldon, with the Coalition's Matt Canavan as deputy chair. Workers and employers from across the Hunter, including representatives from the National Tertiary Education Union and the AMWU, gave evidence at the hearing "Only 60 per cent of workers today are in full or part-time ongoing employment, while the rest are deprived of guaranteed hours, basic entitlements and leave," Mr Shears said on Thursday. "It is a disgrace that we are in a pandemic and 40 per cent of working Australians don't have access to sick leave." The Hunter Workers rally comes in the same week as thousands of nurses across the state call on government to introduce mandatory nurse to patient ratios and fair pair. Nurses and Midwives Association members at Maitland, James Fletcher, Dungog and Muswellbrook hospitals are set to strike for 24 hours with Hunter ACAT nurses, Lower Hunter Community Health nurses and staff at the Waratah Mental Health Centre choosing to down tools for eight and a half hours. The emergency department at John Hunter will reduce to "minimal staffing" for 12 hours and levels in the the rest of the hospital will be reduced for 24 hours. Strikes coincide with a rally in Civic Park from 10am.

