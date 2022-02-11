newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The rebound wall at Norm Champan Oval will get an exciting mini-makeover on Saturday (February 12) with a mural being painted to bring it to life. Hunter based youth organisation UP&UP, Maitland City Council and some of the young people of Maitland will join forces to inject some colour into the space from 10am to 1pm. The Maitland community is warmly invited to come along to pick up a spray can and help spruce up the wall, and there will even be a sausage sizzle thanks to the Rutherford Telarah Rotary Club. The rebound wall is one of many features at the sports field, which features a playground, a half basketball court, and hosts sports teams like the Rutherford Football Club and Western Suburbs Cricket Club. In the news: Revitalising the space is part of Council's Youth Space Activation Project, which aims to empower Maitland's young people by working side by side and creating inclusive and dedicated youth spaces. Coordinator Recreation and Community Planning, David Baker said they are focused on finding ways to work with our community's young people and create spaces that work for them, rather than just going ahead and doing what they think is best. "This project and Saturday's event is part of that. We want Maitland's young people to be helping create and decorate the spaces that they'll enjoy using, so that they value these spaces and use them time and time again," he said. "UP&UP is an organisation with a track record of doing amazing things with young people throughout the Hunter Valley, and it made sense for us to team up and bring Norm Chapman Oval to life." The Youth Space Activation Project is a two year mission that Council is currently undertaking, which will deliver a series of sporting and community art activities like skate, scooter, and bike competitions, art projects, and more. It's funded by the NSW Safer Country Communities Grant as part of a series of projects designed to activate youth spaces throughout the state. Since it began a little over a year ago, Council has delivered projects like Ashtonfield Rebound Wall and the East Maitland Shred Skate Competition, with more in the pipeline. Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/144356892/fa721dc3-936a-4aaf-bbfa-5c6616f3cf13.jpg/r1_181_799_632_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg