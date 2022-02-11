Western Suburbs close in on cricket minor premiers

sport, cricket,

Western Suburbs will all but seal the 2021-22 minor premiership with victory against Thornton in round nine of Maitland first grade starting Saturday. With three rounds remaining the Plovers, unbeaten this season, are nine points clear of their nearest rival City United and need to drop at least two games in the run home for City to claim top spot. City and Wests meet in the final round and Wests need to lose to either Thornton or Easts in round 10 for the final round encounter to be a showdown for top spot. Wests and City have both booked their spots in the top four and Thornton probably needs just one win in their final three games to secure their spot. Thornton have the batting firepower to slug it out with Wests, but whether they do not have as many options with the ball as Wests and the Plovers' attack could prove the difference in a game with potential significance for match-ups in the finals. The battle for fourth place is very much alive with the last spot in the finals most likely to go to either Kurri Weston (fourth, 27 points) or Raymond Terrace (fifth, 25 points). Any hopes reigning premiers Northern Suburbs (sixth, 17 point) hold will be over if they lose their round nine clash against Raymond Terrace at Jack Collins Oval. Despite going down to a red-hot City United in the only game not washed out, Raymond Terrace are probably in the best form of the three sides in contention of four spot. Led by a debut first grade century to Brayden Brooks, Raymond Terrace managed 231 chasing City's imposing 2/303 set on day one. Since the new year they have wins against Tenambit Morpeth and Norths and losses to City and West. Kurri Weston had a COVID draw against City, beat Eastern Suburbs and were thumped by Thornton in a one-dayer and chasing Thunder's 9/307 on day two of their washed out round eight match. Norths were in a strong position against Easts on day one of their washed out round eight encounter, but before that had two losses and a draw against the Bulls. If Norths can field skipper Lincoln Mills, Mike Wilson and Cal Gabriel on the same day then they are a much more formidable proposition On Saturday, Brooks dominated the scoring making 103 of the 4/127 on the score board when he was caught by Karl Bowd attempting a straight six off the bowling of Izaac Coyle. With Brooks at the crease Raymond Terrace looked more than capable of chasing down City's total. But after Brooks fell Luke Thomas provided the last real resistance with a fighting 58 before he was last man out with the score on 231. City skipper Matt Trappel said Brooks in particular batted very well early and it was a great effort by his bowlers to fight back and get the win. "I was pleased with the way we fought back. Given all the other games didn't get on, it was an important win for us," he said. Wests collected six points for round eight courtesy of a first innings lead on day-one. The Plovers dismissed Tenambit Morpeth for 84 and then made 8/235 led by 84 to Aaron Mahony and 44 to Zac Gayfer. In the other games Kurri Weston must beat Tenambit Morpeth at Kurri Central and City should keep their minor premiership hopes alive by beating Easts.

