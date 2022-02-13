sport, cricket,

The bowlers were on top on day one of round nine of Maitland first grade cricket with both Western Suburbs' Mick Rees and City United's Nick Bower spinning their way to five wicket hauls. Thornton, Tenambit Morpeth and Raymond Terrace were all dismissed for 140 or less, while Eastern Suburbs managed 157 against City before striking back with two wickets to leave the home side 2-18. In the battle between first and third at Thornton Oval, Western Suburbs reasserted their premiership favouritism to hold a commanding position finishing on 2-71 after bowling Thornton out for 140 in the 59th over. PREVIOUSLY Wests spinners strangled Thornton's run rate and Rees finished with the outstanding figures of 5-10 off 14 overs. Rees' spin partner Shaun Hill kept the pressure on and finished with 2-19 off 11. Thornton opener Thomas Knight found attack was the best form defence and his fine 65, which included six fours and two sixes, accounted for almost half his side's total. Thornton's Elliott Thompson dismissed the dangerous Rees for 16, after he smashed three fours in his brief stint, and Aaron Mahony for 14. Zac Gayfer on 25 and Shannon Threlfo 8 were the not out batters. Northern Suburbs bowlers kept their side's finals hopes alive by bowling Raymond Terrace all out for 139. Skipper Lincoln Mills led from the front with 4-33 off a marathon 20 overs and Jordan Callinan picked up 3-20 off 13 as the whole attack chimed in with wickets and kept the scoreboard pressure mounting. Norths will resume at 0/2 with the pressure on the batters to deliver after their attack again put them in a potential winning position. City United again called on its depth and the promoted players delivered in the absence of five regular first graders missing from action against Eastern Suburbs at Robins Oval. Nick Bowers took 5-43 off 23 overs bowling in tandem with Ryan Merrick who finished with 2-54 off 18 as Easts were all out for 157. Griffins skipper Jack Bennett top scored with 35. Joe Hancock was next best with 22 and Brendan Allen 21. Lachie Wishart's entire score of 18 came in sixes and Nick Rinkin went down blazing with two sixes in his 19. City were 2/18 in reply with Easts spinner Riley Horrocks bowling the in-form Karl Bowd for 18 in the final over. Kurri Weston skipper Sam Dalibozek led from the front again with 4-21 to help dismiss Tenambit Morpeth for 139 at Kurri Central. James Dunston took 3-22 and Nick Neild 2-40. The Warriors made a cautious 1/27 off 17 overs. Lachie Vasella and Michael Gibson will resume the innings on 14 and six respectively. Day two of fixtures are on Saturday, February 19. There are two more rounds to come after round nine. Round 10 is a back-to-back two-dayer on Saturday, February 26 and Sunday, February 27 with round 11 a one-dayer on Saturday, March 5.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33FVAk7YxZ786YcQSXi4WkS/73d051de-1d3f-451f-b17e-a6654c2236ce.jpg/r0_11_945_545_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg