New-look website and new subscription offer for our readers

We have some exciting news! The Maitland Mercury is switching on a new-look website and expanding its subscription offering for online readers with unlimited access to the award-winning journalism of the Hunter Region's number one news source, The Newcastle Herald. From tomorrow, visitors to maitlandmercury.com.au will be invited to register and subscribe when package details for new subscribers will be released. The Mercury's new subscription offering unlocks all of the breaking Hunter news, sport, opinion, food, culture and lifestyle content produced by The Newcastle Herald and publisher Australian Community Media's (ACM) other mastheads in the region. These include The Cessnock Advertiser, Port Stephens Examiner, Singleton Argus, Hunter Valley News and Dungog Chronicle, as well as the latest in news, sport, travel and more from around Australia and the world. Subscribers will also get daily access to interactive puzzles, including crosswords, Sudoku and the trivia quiz. The new-look Mercury website will also be faster to load and easier to read on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop, ensuring that your favourite local news, sport, community information and opinion is optimised for viewing on any device wherever you are. Lower Hunter Editor Donna Sharpe said The Mercury was responding to feedback from subscribers. "The challenges of the past two years have shown how important local news is to our community," she said. "By listening to our loyal subscribers and offering access to The Newcastle Herald and our other mastheads covering the Hunter we're giving them the best possible value, with all the Maitland news plus the best coverage of the rest of the region."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32YmRiivtENukX3prXGk2iY/b74f9639-35cb-4bd9-a792-d28eff2e420b.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg