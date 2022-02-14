newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Don't miss out on conversations with loved ones: get a hearing check. Specsavers Audiology has released research that shows hearing loss is taking a significant toll on Maitland relationships. Ahead of Hearing Awareness Week (March 1-7, 2022), the research found that one in three Maitland locals over 18-years-old think their partner already has or might be showing sings of hearing loss. 63 per cent of those people confirmed they have experienced communication issues in their relationship potentially because of it. In the news: The leading causes of miscommunication was either they felt like they weren't being listened to (36 per cent), or they were misheard (36 per cent), followed by feeling ignored when speaking to them (31 per cent) and being asked to repeat themselves multiple times (25 per cent). Maitland Specsavers Audiologist, Nik Kurode said hearing loss can take a toll in a relationship, especially if left untreated. "t's important to get it regularly checked so you're not missing out on conversations with your loved ones," he said. "We see that on average it takes people seven to ten years to take action after they notice the signs of hearing loss, so we hope that conversations with loved ones will lessen that gap and ensure Australians get help for their hearing loss sooner." The research also found that 9 in 10 people in Maitland are willing to have the conversation with their partner if they have a concern about their hearing, highlighting their encouragement to do something about it. Out of these, 70 per cent of them would have a negative reaction like feeling frustrated, annoyed, angry or upset if their partner did nothing about their hearing after the concern was raised with them. Mr Kurode said it's important to try and understand why this might be a sensitive topic when discussing these concerns with your partner. "Encourage them to seek help so they can better their own quality of life," he said. "For those living with hearing loss, it can be isolating and frustrating so just be supportive and help them find a solution that will work for them. Mr Kurode said to look out for the following sings of hearing loss in loved ones: "For many, it's helpful if a loved one encourages and supports them to seek out an audiology professional. The sooner they can do this the sooner the communication issues are likely to resolve," Mr Kurode said. Specavers Audiology professionals are encouraging Australians to have their hearing checked ahead of Hearing Awareness Week from March 1-7, 2022. Book a free 15 minute hearing check with Specsavers Maitland at www.specsavers.com.au/hearing (If further testing is required in a longer appointment, there may be a fee).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/144356892/f98cfc04-18ed-4ef3-a65d-dcfefc2bf6c6.jpg/r5_512_10010_6165_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg