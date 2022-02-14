A very happy Valentine's Day for Rutherford couple who won Lotto

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A Rutherford couple's plans to spend their Valentine's Day working in the garden have been happily disrupted by the discovery of their $2.5 million Saturday Lotto win. "Hang on a second - are you telling us we've won division one? That we're multi-millionaires now?" the winning husband questioned when speaking with an official from The Lott. "Are you kidding me? Oh my god! Oh my god! My wife has just collapsed into a puddle of happy tears. "Happy Valentine's Day to us. This is absolutely amazing." He added the win would allow the pair to retire earlier. "We've been dreaming of this moment. It changes everything for us. We were just talking about the fact we wouldn't be able to retire for years, but now, it looks like we can retire a lot earlier than planned," the husband said. "We'll pay off our mortgage first, and then we'll go and buy ourselves a caravan. My wife wants to retire and just travel around the country, so that's what we'll do. "I was going to go out and mow the lawn this morning, and my wife was going to do some gardening, but maybe we'll pay someone to do that now. Instead, we'll upgrade our plans and go somewhere really fancy to celebrate this win, and enjoy Valentine's Day. "After that, we might go shopping for a caravan and start planning our big adventure!"

