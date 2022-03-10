The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Whats on

Get ready for Nostalgia

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
March 10 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PRIDE AND JOY: Shaun Evans with his 1962 Holden EK Special, which he will enter in the Shannon's Show and Shine at the Kurri Kurri Nostalgia Festival. Picture: Marina Neil

The Kurri Kurri Nostalgia Festival kicks off in two weeks' time, and classic car enthusiasts are in for a treat, with the Shannon's Show and Shine returning after a three-year absence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Krystal Sellars

Krystal Sellars

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.