Taking the risk worth the reward Advertising Feature

BUSINESSWOMAN Jodie Jeffrey's advice to those wanting to start their own business is to, "take the leap".



"I never set out to start my own business, it just happened and it has been extremely rewarding," the managing director of Executive Personnel Solutions says.



"It comes with many challenges, though, usually more hours and tears, but more personal satisfaction."

Executive Personnel Solutions has been operating for just over two-and-a-half years and is a finalist in this year's Hunter Region Business Excellence Awards, having been nominated in two categories, personal services and new start business.

There are currently four employees and two ongoing subcontractors.

"Our services include specialist administration, human resources, recruitment, virtual PA and business branding," Jodie says.



"We provide virtual administrative support and business solutions to businesses Australia-wide.

"We have a highly skilled team with knowledge in many industries and varied roles. We differ from other virtual assistants by being able to provide a fully remote administration team not just a once off service-project."

The awards will be presented at Club Maitland City on Friday, March 11.



There are additional major awards this year; young entrepreneur, business woman of the year and Hunter business of the year. In all, there are 61 finalists.

