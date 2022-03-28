Maitland captain Sophie Stapleford produced an individual hat-trick then provided the assist for two more goals as the Magpies overpowered Newcastle Olympic 5-0 at Darling Street Oval in round two of National Premier Leagues Women Northern NSW on Sunday.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
