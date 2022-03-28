The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

Wet, wild and windy conditions forecast through to Sunday

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated March 28 2022 - 9:54pm, first published 9:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WET AND WILD: Kids make the most of the weekend's wet weather with a splash. Photo: Peter Lorimer

BUST out the brollies and batten down the hatches - the wet and wild weather is set to batter the region again this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.