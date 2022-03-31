The Maitland Mercury
Road closures in Central Maitland this Saturday for Freedom of Entry

By Chloe Coleman
March 31 2022 - 2:08am
FINAL MARCH: Some road closures will be in place around central Maitland from 8am to 11am, Saturday, April 2. Picture: Supplied.

There will be some temporary road closures in place on Saturday, April 2 for the final HMAS Maitland Freedom of Entry march.

