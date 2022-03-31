The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

What's on around Maitland this weekend

CC
By Chloe Coleman
March 31 2022 - 2:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FREEDOM OF ENTRY: See the final Freedom of Entry this Saturday, April 2, before HMAS Maitland is decommissioned. Officers and sailors will march through Central Maitland from 10am.

Freedom of Entry

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CC

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2017. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.