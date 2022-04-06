The Maitland Mercury
Tea Gardens set for population boom

By Matthew Kelly
Updated April 6 2022 - 8:32pm, first published 8:31pm
Growth spurt: It is estimated the Parry's Cove project will result in a population boost of about 2000 over the next decade.

The Hunter Central Coast Regional Planning Panel has signed off on plans for a 559 residential-lot development, known as Parry's Cove, on the edge of the Myall River at Tea Gardens.

