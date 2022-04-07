The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

East Maitland CWA hosting up-cycling market day

CC
By Chloe Coleman
Updated April 7 2022 - 3:53am, first published 3:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The East Maitland Country Women's Association (CWA) branch is hosting an up-cycling day on Saturday, April 9.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CC

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2017. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.