The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

Maitland Youth Week: Help to get youth ready for L's test

CC
By Chloe Coleman
Updated April 7 2022 - 4:13am, first published 3:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
YOUTH WEEK: Youth Express is offering help paying for birth certificates and driver knowledge tests on Tuesday, April 13. Picture: Mark Witte.

Youth Express is offering a free driving program on Wednesday, April 13 for Youth Week to help young people wanting to get their L plates.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CC

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2017. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.