I'm dreaming of a...? How a personal loan can be a better answer to your cash needs

A personal loan could mean you don't have to miss out on that holiday with friends you've been dreaming of.

We've all experienced those times in life when you could really do with a bit of extra cash.



It could be an unbudgeted-for curve ball like urgent repairs to keep your car on the road, or to keep your teeth in good order, or to fix the roof that's sprung a leak.



Or it could be a happier set of circumstances. Maybe your best friend has suddenly announced they're getting married - in Santorini. Perhaps you've finally found that vintage guitar you've been dreaming of? Or how about sprucing up your home before the family arrives for Christmas this year?



It can be easy in these circumstances to turn to the handy credit card - Australians love the magic piece of plastic in their wallet.



But if you're not careful it can be the most expensive type of debt you can choose and for many people the hardest to free themselves of. The average personal credit card interest rate sits at 16.88 per cent a year.



If you need to make a large purchase a better option to explore is a personal loan, particularly these days when rates for these types of loans are at an all time low. Competition in the sector is fueling good deals so it's well worth taking the time to compare personal loan options.



"These days more Australians simply reach for the credit card without giving it much thought," said finance expert and CEO of Savvy, Bill Tsouvalas.



"But the potential problem with credit cards is that they have no discharge date and if you are a little undisciplined and get into the habit of carrying over a balance it can quickly get out of control."



Mr Tsouvalas said that on average personal loans are far cheaper than credit cards - with rates as low as 6.14 per cent - and have a debt deadline so there's less danger of things spiraling out of control.

"You can't keep keep racking up that debt that you can with a credit card," he said.



What can you use a personal loan for



A personal loan can be used for anything, from taking a holiday or doing some home improvements, to consolidating multiple debts into one manageable one.



With these loans you can access as little as $2,000 or all the way up to $75,000, making it suitable for a wide range of purposes. And there is no need for you to put forward a valuable asset as collateral for the loan.

Mr Tsouvalas says it's important before taking out a personal loans to do your homework and be sure it's not going to place too much pressure on your finances.

"You should always take care about what you are borrowing money for and make sure you're well aware of how much you will need to pay back each month so can comfortably service your loan," he said.



Need to spruce up your home for the family to enjoy this Christmas?

How to get the best deal



Explosive growth in fintech lenders in the Australian market over the last few years has particularly helped drive competition in the sector resulting in cheaper and faster personal loans.

"Whereas ten years ago personal loan lending was pretty much controlled by the big four banks, today we have a lot of specific personal loan lenders," Mr Tsouvalas said.

"The fintech lenders have automated their processes and are also very much credit score orientated which allows financiers to make more accurate, faster lending decisions about who to award a cheap rate to," he said.

With so many lenders now in the market it's an ever more difficult challenge to research and compare loan offerings. It's why many people choose to use a finance broker, like Savvy, that is experienced in a range of different kinds of finance to help them find, compare and decide on the best loan for them.

Just a small percentage difference in the rate can have a big impact on the final amount you'll end up paying back. One of the benefits of services like Savvy is that you'll have all that information available as you go through the comparison process, along with experts in the field who can advise you about your best options.



