The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

Maitland and Cessnock students have an exhibition on display at MRAG

CC
By Chloe Coleman
Updated April 14 2022 - 2:19am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Over 1200 school students across Maitland and Cessnock can now proudly say they are artists with work in a regional gallery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CC

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2017. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.