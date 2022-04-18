The Maitland Mercury
Heavy Easter holiday traffic at Hexham and Beresfield

By Chloe Coleman
Updated April 18 2022 - 1:16am, first published 1:15am
Holiday traffic is building southbound at Hexham and Beresfield. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers.

Holiday traffic is heavy on our highways Motorists are experiencing heavy holiday traffic heading South, towards Sydney as the Easter long weekend wraps up.

