The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Business

Soul Pattinson buys out Hunter engineering firm Ampcontrol

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
Updated April 26 2022 - 12:03pm, first published 12:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SOLD: Ampcontrol chief executive Rod Henderson at the firm's Tomago factory in 2020. Picture: Simone De Peak

Majority shareholder Soul Pattinson has bought out Hunter-based electrical engineering company Ampcontrol.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Parris

Michael Parris

Journalist

Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his reporting about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has reported on the 2019 NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.