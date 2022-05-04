Snuggle up Maitland because the cold conditions are settling in.
There may not be rain forecast for the weekend but overnight temperatures are set to dip into single digits and daytime maximums will sit in the early 20s.
Advertisement
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, overnight temperatures are predicted to fall to between 5 and 9 on Friday with daytime temperatures reaching between 16 and 20.
In the news:
Residents will need to rug up on Saturday because the mercury is predicted to drop even lower.
The Bureau is forecasting overnight temperatures to fall between 3 and 7 while daytime temperatures are predicted to drop to between 15 and 19.
Sunday will see overnight temperatures falling to between 4 and 8 with daytime temperatures reaching between 17 and 20.
Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.