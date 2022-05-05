The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Gemalla de Beuzeville-Howarth has entered the 2022 Maitland Young Woman Competition

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated May 5 2022 - 3:56am, first published 2:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON BOARD: Gemalla de Beuzeville-Howarth with a steam train.

There's something about the power of steam that has Gemalla de Beuzeville-Howarth hooked.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.