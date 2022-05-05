The Maitland Mercury
NRMA urges motorists to shop around after Unleaded 91 price differences as much as 30c/l seen in Newcastle suburbs

By Nick Bielby
Updated May 5 2022 - 3:08am, first published 3:06am
The NRMA is urging motorists to shop around before filling their tanks as whopping petrol price differences - as much as 30c/l - have been seen from one suburb to the next in Newcastle this week.

