The Maitland District Netball Association competition had a drizzly start last weekend, but the competition is already looking strong for their milestone 75th year.
There are over 2,500 members enrolled in the season across 249 teams and 33 grades.
The association's new president, Leearna Bennett, has stepped into the role after six years as secretary.
Bennett said the A-grade competition is as strong as ever this year, especially with a new club joining - Maitland Pickers from Rugby League.
"Last week, despite the rain and the terrible weather, there were some big scores so I think there will be some tough competition this year," Bennett said.
"We have a new comets team that have come up into the A-1 division, and I think it'll be a very tight, highly contested grade."
Last weekend saw a very tight contest from East Maitland Brazen Fitness and RSL Fusion, with Fusion taking the win 48-52.
Bennett said such a big score and tight game shapes up well, and a dry run this weekend will be a bit more telling for the rest of the season.
The RSL Fusion and The George Tavern A-grade teams are both heading into this weekend coming up from a win, and will be looking to get a second win on the board.
Customs House and Brazen are both coming off losses, and will be looking to score a win.
Bennett said all the A-grade games should be quite tight and well worth a look.
"It's our 75 year anniversary this year, so we've got a big year in store," she said.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2019. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
