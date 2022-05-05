JOE Woodbury can see the similarities.
The 27-year-old, an experienced Newcastle Rugby League campaigner who has played at three clubs, likens the feeling in the current Macquarie group with his rookie squad at Cessnock in 2014.
"It feels like when I debuted in 2014," Woodbury said.
"They [Cessnock] were a really tight bunch of boys, all good mates and had a laugh at training. I think that's what got them as far as it did [grand final].
"I'm seeing glimpses of it here [Macquarie] now. We have a really close group of boys, no bullshit, everyone is there to rip in and have a go, everyone gets on, everyone buys into the culture and there's no egos.
"It's a good vibe out there at the moment. It's only early days, but I think we've laid a good foundation and a platform to build on."
Woodbury, a Cessnock junior who now lives in Newcastle West, was part of the extended squad for the 2014 decider but didn't feature in the final 17.
The winger played in the 2019 showdown, the Goannas going down to Western Suburbs.
He missed a COVID-impacted 2020, mainly with reality television commitments on The Bachelorette, but ran water as Cessnock defeated Souths at the end of the amateur competition.
Woodbury then signed a two-year deal with Macquarie, linking back up with former coach Steve Kidd.
The 2021 campaign was cut short because of coronavirus and the opening rounds of 2022 have been heavily impacted by wet weather, however, a premiership remains his ultimate goal.
"I didn't really feel like I missed out [in 2020] because I had another opportunity that year and went on the show and that was the path I took," he said.
"But the whole time I've been playing football I've always wanted to win a Newcastle Rugby League grand final.
"I remember being at the one Cessnock won in 2003, running out and grabbing the corner post. I remember it as clear as day.
"No matter what club I'm at I want to win a grand final and that's been the goal my whole rugby league career in this area."
Macquarie visit Central, where Woodbury played in 2016, at St John Oval on Sunday.
The teams have six competition points each, sitting in a five-way share of second spot on the Newcastle RL ladder.
"It would be very handy to get a win this weekend, but they will be thinking exactly the same thing," he said.
The Scorpions are fresh off back-to-back wins and have conceded just 26 points in four outings.
Woodbury has scored three tries this year, including a sliding effort in Saturday's 14-4 victory over Lakes.
Macquarie will be missing halfback Bayden Searle (concussion) with Kurt Aldridge likely to wear the No.7 jersey. The Scorpions may also have Been Roose (hamstring) return. Connor Kirkwood (sternum) and Kyle Kingston (bicep) remain sidelined.
Central are hopeful of getting several troops back, including five-eighth Ryan Walsh, centre Kiah Cooper and forward Tom Madden, while Isaac Briggs is now available after serving a one-match suspension. Playmaker Luke Walsh (ribs) is still out.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
